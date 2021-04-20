Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Intel (INTC), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 75.2% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.68, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Intel’s market cap is currently $259.1B and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

