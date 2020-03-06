Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.38, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and net profit of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 153,984 shares for a total of $7,823,927.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

