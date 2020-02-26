Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide (WWW), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wolverine World Wide with a $32.33 average price target, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Wolverine World Wide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $900K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $35.2 million.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, licensing and marketing of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group and Wolverine Heritage Group.