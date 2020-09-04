Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL) on August 24 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.24, close to its 52-week high of $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shoe Carnival is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shoe Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of $16.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $13.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCVL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.