Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Hibbett Sports (HIBB), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hibbett Sports is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

Hibbett Sports’ market cap is currently $648.8M and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HIBB in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Terrance Finley, a Director at HIBB sold 5,000 shares for a total of $186,600.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

