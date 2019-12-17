Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Designer Brands (DBI)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Designer Brands (DBI) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.08, close to its 52-week low of $13.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Designer Brands with a $21.33 average price target, representing a 45.2% upside. In a report issued on December 4, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Designer Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $39.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DBI in relation to earlier this year.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site.