Susquehanna Maintains Their Sell Rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM)

In a report issued on July 16, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Sell rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.37, close to its 52-week high of $69.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taiwan Semi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Based on Taiwan Semi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $311 billion and net profit of $117 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $219 billion and had a net profit of $61.39 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

