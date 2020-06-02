Susquehanna Maintains Their Buy Rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoe Carnival with a $32.75 average price target, representing a 26.4% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Shoe Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of $16.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $13.87 million.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.