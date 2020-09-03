Susquehanna Maintains a Hold Rating on Designer Brands (DBI)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Hold rating on Designer Brands (DBI) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Designer Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a one-year high of $19.08 and a one-year low of $2.60. Currently, Designer Brands has an average volume of 1.9M.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment comprises stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment includes sales from wholesale, First Cost, and direct-to-consumer e commerce sites. The Other segment refers to the ABG and Ebuys business. The company was founded on January 20, 1969 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.