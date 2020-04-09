Susquehanna Maintains a Buy Rating on Nutrien (NTR)

Susquehanna analyst Don Carson maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Carson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Carson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, CF Industries, and FMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $48.07 average price target, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.35 and a one-year low of $23.85. Currently, Nutrien has an average volume of 2.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More on NTR: