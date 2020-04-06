Susquehanna Maintains a Buy Rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Lululemon Athletica, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.10, representing a 77.7% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.50 and a one-year low of $12.94. Currently, Canada Goose Holdings has an average volume of 2.95M.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.