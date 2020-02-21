Susquehanna Keeps Their Sell Rating on Universal Display (OLED)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Sell rating on Universal Display (OLED) today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Universal Display with a $175.00 average price target.

Based on Universal Display’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.04 million.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.