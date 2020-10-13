Susquehanna Keeps Their Sell Rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Sell rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Taiwan Semi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $88.86 and a one-year low of $42.70. Currently, Taiwan Semi has an average volume of 11.29M.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.