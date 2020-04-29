Susquehanna Keeps Their Hold Rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Silicon Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.05 and a one-year low of $26.72. Currently, Silicon Motion has an average volume of 367.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.