Susquehanna Keeps Their Hold Rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Motion with a $59.80 average price target.

Based on Silicon Motion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and net profit of $24.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $4.21 million.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.