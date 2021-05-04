Susquehanna Keeps Their Hold Rating on National Instruments (NATI)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on National Instruments (NATI) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

National Instruments has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.40 and a one-year low of $30.42. Currently, National Instruments has an average volume of 531.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NATI in relation to earlier this year.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.