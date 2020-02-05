Susquehanna Keeps Their Hold Rating on Boot Barn (BOOT)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boot Barn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.40, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.11 and a one-year low of $23.67. Currently, Boot Barn has an average volume of 664.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOOT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Gregory Hackman, the CFO of BOOT sold 48,405 shares for a total of $2,058,003.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.