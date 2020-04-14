Susquehanna Keeps Their Buy Rating on Knowles (KN)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Buy rating on Knowles (KN) on April 9 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Knowles has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.29, a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Knowles’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $234 million and net profit of $20.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224 million and had a net profit of $79.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.