Susquehanna Keeps a Hold Rating on Semtech (SMTC)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on Semtech (SMTC) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.78, close to its 52-week low of $32.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Semtech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.17.

Semtech’s market cap is currently $2.23B and has a P/E ratio of 46.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products.