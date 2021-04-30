Susquehanna Keeps a Hold Rating on Power Integrations (POWI)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Power Integrations (POWI), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Power Integrations has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.75, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Power Integrations’ market cap is currently $5.08B and has a P/E ratio of 71.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POWI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, William George, a Director at POWI sold 6,400 shares for a total of $588,800.

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.