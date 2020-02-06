Susquehanna Keeps a Buy Rating on Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Qualcomm (QCOM), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.91, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.88, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Qualcomm’s market cap is currently $103.8B and has a P/E ratio of 25.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QCOM in relation to earlier this year.

