Susquehanna Keeps a Buy Rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Maxim Integrated has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Maxim Integrated’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $551 million and net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $577 million and had a net profit of $132 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Bergman, a Director at MXIM sold 10,300 shares for a total of $625,725.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.