Susquehanna Keeps a Buy Rating on Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Lam Research (LRCX), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $296.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 46.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $343.61 average price target, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Based on Lam Research’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $515 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $569 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRCX in relation to earlier this year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.