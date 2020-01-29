Susquehanna Keeps a Buy Rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 52.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keysight Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $110.00 and a one-year low of $71.03. Currently, Keysight Technologies has an average volume of 1.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KEYS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries.

Read More on KEYS: