Susquehanna Keeps a Buy Rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $36.83 average price target.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ market cap is currently $2.28B and has a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.