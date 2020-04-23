Susquehanna Downgrades Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Hold

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser downgraded Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wolverine World Wide with a $25.80 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.59 and a one-year low of $12.19. Currently, Wolverine World Wide has an average volume of 783.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, David Kollat, a Director at WWW sold 6,668 shares for a total of $182,970.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear. The Wolverine Boston Group consists of Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear and apparel, and the Kids footwear business, which includes the Stride Rite licensed business, as well as kids’ footwear offerings from Saucony, Sperry, Keds, Merrell, Hush Puppies and Cat. The company was founded by G. A. Krause in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, MI.