Susquehanna Downgrades Kontoor Brands (KTB) to Hold

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna downgraded Kontoor Brands (KTB) to Hold, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Kontoor Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.67, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Kontoor Brands’ market cap is currently $1.22B and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.08.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of apparel. It designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes its portfolio of brands which include Wrangler and Lee denim, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded on November 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.