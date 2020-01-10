Susquehanna Downgrades Foot Locker (FL) to Hold

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna downgraded Foot Locker (FL) to Hold, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.54, close to its 52-week low of $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $48.67 average price target, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Argus Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Foot Locker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.86 billion and had a net profit of $130 million.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands.

