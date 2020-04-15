Susquehanna Downgrades Boot Barn (BOOT) to Sell

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser downgraded Boot Barn (BOOT) to Sell today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Boot Barn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.22.

The company has a one-year high of $48.12 and a one-year low of $8.03. Currently, Boot Barn has an average volume of 1.22M.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.