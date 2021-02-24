Susquehanna Believes Western Digital (WDC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.15, close to its 52-week high of $71.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.47, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Western Digital’s market cap is currently $20.55B and has a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -23.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions. The client devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers. The data center devices and solutions category covers capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise SSDs, data center software, and system solutions. The client solutions category offers removable products, hard drive content solutions, and flash content solutions. The company was founded by Alvin B. Phillips in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.