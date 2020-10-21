Susquehanna Believes Texas Instruments (TXN) Still Has Room to Grow

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments (TXN) today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $150.83, close to its 52-week high of $155.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $156.85 average price target, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $155.88 and a one-year low of $93.09. Currently, Texas Instruments has an average volume of 4.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Darla Whitaker, the SVP of TXN sold 40,000 shares for a total of $5,540,400.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture semiconductor solutions for analog and digital embedded and application processing. It operates through the following segments: Analog, and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson and Eugene McDermott in 1930and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

