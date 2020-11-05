Susquehanna Believes Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Still Has Room to Grow

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.92, close to its 52-week high of $82.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Energy Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.00, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

Advanced Energy Industries’ market cap is currently $2.92B and has a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.95.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company also supplies related instrumentation products for advanced temperature measurement and control; electrostatic instrumentation products for test and measurement applications; and gas sensing and monitoring solutions for multiple industrial markets. Advanced Energy Industries was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.