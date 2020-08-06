SuRo Capital (SSSS) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on SuRo Capital (SSSS), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SuRo Capital with a $14.00 average price target.

Based on SuRo Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.07 million and had a net profit of $17.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSSS in relation to earlier this year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.