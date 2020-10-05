SuRo Capital (SSSS) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on SuRo Capital (SSSS), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

SuRo Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

Based on SuRo Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.17 million and net profit of $21.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $675.6K.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.