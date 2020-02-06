SurModics (SRDX) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on SurModics (SRDX) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SurModics with a $50.00 average price target, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report released today, Lake Street also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

Based on SurModics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $148K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.31 million.

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. It operates through the Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics segments.