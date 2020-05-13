Surgery Partners (SGRY) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Surgery Partners (SGRY) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Surgery Partners with a $15.50 average price target, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Surgery Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $517 million and GAAP net loss of $19.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $491 million and had a GAAP net loss of $148 million.

Surgery Partners, Inc. is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. The Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, including anesthesia services of the company. The Ancillary Services segment operates a diagnostic laboratory and multi-specialty physician practices. The Optical Services segment involves an optical laboratory and an optical products group purchasing organization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.