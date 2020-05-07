Surge Energy (ZPTAF) Receives a Buy from TD Securities

In a report released today, Juan Jarrah from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Surge Energy (ZPTAF), with a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarrah is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -28.4% and a 16.3% success rate. Jarrah covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Whitecap Resources.

Surge Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.29.

Based on Surge Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $93.35 million and GAAP net loss of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $82.47 million.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.