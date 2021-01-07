Surge Energy (ZPTAF) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Surge Energy (ZPTAF) to Buy, with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Surge Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZPTAF in relation to earlier this year.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.