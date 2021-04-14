Surge Energy (ZPTAF) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Surge Energy (ZPTAF), with a price target of C$0.85. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.4% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Canadian Natural, and Bonterra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Surge Energy with a $0.72 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Surge Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.91 million and GAAP net loss of $57.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZPTAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.