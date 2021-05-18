Surge Energy (ZPTAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Surge Energy (ZPTAF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surge Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 62.89K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZPTAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.