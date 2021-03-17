Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Surgalign Holdings (SRGA), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surgalign Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.97 and a one-year low of $1.46. Currently, Surgalign Holdings has an average volume of 1.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRGA in relation to earlier this year.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc designs develop, manufactures and distributes biologic, metal and synthetic implants. its implants are used in orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues and improve surgical outcomes. It operates through the following business lines: Spine, Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Surgical Specialties, Cardiothoracic, International, and Global Commercial.