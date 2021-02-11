Surface Oncology (SURF) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 82.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Based on Surface Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $344K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SURF in relation to earlier this year.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.