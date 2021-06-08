Surface Oncology (SURF) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF) on June 4 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 30.0% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.40, a 99.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Surface Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 million and GAAP net loss of $15.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.59 million and had a net profit of $22.57 million.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.