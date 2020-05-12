Surface Oncology (SURF) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Surface Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Surface Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $439K and GAAP net loss of $15.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.74 million.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.