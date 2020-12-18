Surface Oncology (SURF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Surface Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, which is a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $10.74 and a one-year low of $1.38. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 966.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SURF in relation to earlier this year.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.