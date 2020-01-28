Surface Oncology (SURF) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 42.0% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Surface Oncology with a $12.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.17 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 134.1K.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.