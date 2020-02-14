Supreme Pharmaceuticals (SPRWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Supreme Pharmaceuticals (SPRWF) today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, iAnthus Capital Holdings, and Curaleaf Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Supreme Pharmaceuticals with a $0.62 average price target.

Based on Supreme Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.17 million.

The Supreme Cannabis Co., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the following brands: 7ACRES, Blissco, Truverra, Supreme Heights, Cambium, Khalifa Kush Enterprises, and Medigrow Lesotho. The company was founded by John Fowler on June 12, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.