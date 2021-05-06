Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.62B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its neurology portfolio consists of Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, which treats patients with epilepsy. The firm also develops product candidates for the treatment of impulsive aggression and for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

