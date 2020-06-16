Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, David Amsellem from Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Buy, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Amsellem has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.6% success rate. Amsellem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $24.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its neurology portfolio consists of Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, which treats patients with epilepsy. The firm also develops product candidates for the treatment of impulsive aggression and for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.