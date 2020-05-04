Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Superior Uniform Group (SGC) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Superior Uniform Group with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Superior Uniform Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and net profit of $2.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95 million and had a net profit of $4.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGC in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Sidney Kirschner, a Director at SGC bought 7,000 shares for a total of $32,900.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment consists of the sale of uniforms and related items. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment comprises sale of staffing solutions. The Promotional Products segment focuses in the sale of promotional products and other branded merchandise. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered Seminole, FL.